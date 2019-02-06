TshisaLIVE

Fans on Zodwa's coffin buy: 'R150k? What you smoking, guuurl?

06 February 2019 - 09:54 By Jessica Levitt
It's the perfect fit at R150k.
It's the perfect fit at R150k.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Fans have reacted with shock, surprise and #momentsoftruth after Zodwa Wabantu revealed that she had spent R150k on her own coffin. Not just that, but she went to the store to, er, try it on for size.

Zodwa posted images of herself in her coffin explaining that death waits for no one and she wasn't about to be buried and rely on people to arrange things for her.

So she took matters into her own hands and bought her own coffin.

"In black society this is taboo," she wrote.

Her post created a storm in the comments section with some saying she being responsible, while others said she is tempting fate.

Yeah

Memo Sitwala: "She is right. This is a topic black people don't even think or talk about."

Mandla: "The sad truth is that we are temporarily living."

Brownman: 'Kudos to you Zodwa for breaking all the boundaries."

Nah

Morema Mohale: "You're death on yourself. Be careful how you play."

Jonas Ndo: "Something is wrong with this picture. This just isn't right."

Rawling: "She ain't buying shit. This is just for Instagram."

Most read

  1. Pitch Black Afro opens up about life behind bars TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee's Matwetwe makes R2-million in 8 days at the box office TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far
X