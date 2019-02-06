Fans on Zodwa's coffin buy: 'R150k? What you smoking, guuurl?

Fans have reacted with shock, surprise and #momentsoftruth after Zodwa Wabantu revealed that she had spent R150k on her own coffin. Not just that, but she went to the store to, er, try it on for size.

Zodwa posted images of herself in her coffin explaining that death waits for no one and she wasn't about to be buried and rely on people to arrange things for her.

So she took matters into her own hands and bought her own coffin.