It took Tomi Lahren's 21 Savage 'joke' to unite Nicki Minaj & Cardi B
It seems the two rappers could finally agree on something - the fact that Tomi Lahren should be cancelled
Tomi Lahren has done something 2018 was not able to: she brought together bitter rivals Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.
It's an open secret that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are not the best of friends and they often do not see eye-to-eye. But the pair were united in their disgust at the conservative commentator for making a joke at 21 Savage's expense.
The developing story of the British-born, Atlanta-based musician, 21 Savage has been blowing up and sparking debates. The rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, faces deportation proceedings because he overstayed his visa, which he got in 2005.
Tomi thought she was clever when she tweeted, "I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya."
People were ready to cancel sis, and Nicki and Cardi didn't waste time in setting Tomi straight.
"Your obsession with our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing at people getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You f**k*ng clown," Nicki said.
Cardi B, who has had a few run-ins with Tomi over many social issues on Twitter before, warned Tomi not to start.
Tomi tried to defend herself on Twitter, claiming that she didn't make the rules.
When you’re in the country illegally, you get deported. I didn’t write the law and neither did ICE. They enforce it. I hope @21savage is able to get an entertainment visa or become a citizen one day.— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 4, 2019
P.S. My ancestors did discover America https://t.co/sXzQaD4Kd5
But Tweeps were tired of the "judgemental" Tomi and made it known.
two of my mutuals were FOLLOWING tomi lahren. sick. pic.twitter.com/lStuD152d5— clara sint (@JustinMtz47) February 6, 2019
It’s 2019, can we PLEASE cancel @TomiLahren and her cry baby ass? Do I agree with everything Democrat’s do? No. I sure as hell don’t agree with all republicans, but some. BOTH sides are corrupt. But this bitch.. you know her ass is loose from the bullshit she’s pullin out— DJ Taylor (@jaytayboiii) February 6, 2019
@TomiLahren... take a seat.— TR0771N On My Segway (@TR0771N) February 6, 2019
https://t.co/lIJFZkxXoR pic.twitter.com/ddqDa8dhQC
😂😂😂 no @TomiLahren native Americans did...that's why they're called "native" my grandma for example was 100% native. Native means natively in an area as in....the fucking original inhabitants you idiot. Lmao #fail https://t.co/v58jRsW2nE— DeejayX Productions (@DeejayXProd) February 6, 2019
The operator when @TomiLahren calls the suicide hotline cuz of the death threats she done got from the 21 savage tweet.. pic.twitter.com/bBvfMQYbUr— UNOSZN™ (@ChiefUnoSTL) February 6, 2019