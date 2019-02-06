Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves
Pearl Modiadie, Rami Chuene and Busiswa Gqulu are all part of a campaign to embrace their curves and accept their bodies. In an effort to raise awareness, retailer Ackermans used the women as part of their campaign, 'It is a perfect fit.'
The ladies stripped down to their underwear and had to complete the sentence: I am...
"Nobody thought I would do a lingerie campaign. Don't let your body stop you doing anything you want to do," said musician Busiswa.
View this post on Instagram
“Nobody thought that I would do a lingerie campaign right, right! But look at me now.” @busiswaah shared her true self, now we want to hear from you. Post a selfie or picture of yourself and complete the sentence ‘I am...’ in the caption. #Ackermans #iamme #womensupportingwomen #perfectfitbra
Rami Chuene said she has stretch marks on her tummy which used to bother her. She decided that they looked likes "flames" and made the decision to embrace them.
View this post on Instagram
"I’ve got stretch marks on my tummy and I never used to like them, people confusing me with a zebra, but then I thought, you know what, they look like flames, they look like fire and I actually like that." Can you guess who this dynamic woman is? Something exciting is coming soon! #WomenSupportingWomen
Pearl said that she has learnt to embrace all of her.
View this post on Instagram
The month of love is upon us ❤️. Ladies, how about we practice self-love this time around and embrace who we truly are, AS WE ARE! Can we try that? • • • #IAmMe #ackperfectfitbra #TrueSelf #womensupportingwomen It’s taken some time, but with a bit of help from @ackermans_za I’m finally embracing all of me & it’s a perfect fit.