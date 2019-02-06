Say what? Ishmael plans to take on 'boere musiek'

Ishmael has been in the industry for a minute and after dipping his toes in several different genres, he has his eye on possibly breaking into the Afrikaans music market.

Speaking to Metro FM's Rams Mabote this week, Ishmael revealed his plans to try to spice up his music career by doing something completely different.

"I was thinking of jazz but something that people are not thinking about is: why doesn't a person try a little bit of boere musiek?"

He said he would love to mix it with some of his unique sounds to make a track that would be proudly South African.

"Music is music. (I hope to) at least sample a boere musiek vibe. I have been thinking about it for the last week. Let's see what happens."

The artist made a comeback last year with a club banger using the theme song from kiddies educational TV show Takalani Sesame.