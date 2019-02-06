Terry Crew and Wale showdown over Liam Neeson's 'racist' rant

Liam Neeson's controversial comments about once attempting to get revenge for his friend's brutal rape by killing a black person has not only rattled fans around the world, but also caused a social media showdown between actor Terry Crews and muso Wale this week.

Speaking to The Independent recently to promote his new film Cold Pursuit, Liam recounted how he once "went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody – I'm ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some 'black ba*t**d' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him."

While Liam faced a firing storm for his comments, Terry tried to calm things down by claiming that the star was just describing his "fork in the road".