TshisaLIVE

Terry Crew and Wale showdown over Liam Neeson's 'racist' rant

06 February 2019 - 11:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Terry Crews and Wale had a war of words on social media.
Terry Crews and Wale had a war of words on social media.
Image: Terry Crews Instagram/ Wale Instagram

Liam Neeson's controversial comments about once attempting to get revenge for his friend's brutal rape by killing a black person has not only rattled fans around the world,  but also caused a social media showdown between actor Terry Crews and muso Wale this week.

Speaking to The Independent recently to promote his new film Cold Pursuit, Liam recounted how he once "went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody – I'm ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some 'black ba*t**d' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him."

While Liam faced a firing storm for his comments, Terry tried to calm things down by claiming that the star was just describing his "fork in the road".

But Matrimony hitmaker Wale was not having any of it and hit back straight at Terry.

He wasn't about that excuse life and said Liam remained trash.

That time fans were grabbing pitchforks and already splitting themselves into #TeamTerry or #TeamWale.

While some called for peace, others were outraged.

Terry took eventually returned Wale's message by asking him what would happen now.

Cue frosty stare-down that could make February in Chicago look like a sauna.

Wale dropped the subject but Terry was still in the room and waiting for answers.

He finally took to Twitter again to clarify that he was not defending Liam but that people need to learn to read well.

Meanwhile, Liam has responded to the outrage over his comments, telling ABC's Good Morning America that he is not a racist.

"We all pretend we're all politically correct in this country ... in mine, too. You sometimes just scratch the surface and you discover this racism and bigotry and it's there."

MORE

The internet puts Liam Neeson on blast for 'black ba*t**d' comments

Fans questioned why Liam thought killing a random black person for revenge was okay...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'My body is strong but my soul is stronger' - Jussie Smollet on attack

Empire actor Jussie Smollett was back on stage a few days after he was attacked in Chicago in what is believed to be a homophobic and racist incident.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Steve Hofmeyr on backlash over apartheid-era flag: SA's in denial of 'rot under the new flag'

Steve Hofmeyr sparked outrage with a picture of the old apartheid flag.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pitch Black Afro opens up about life behind bars TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee's Matwetwe makes R2-million in 8 days at the box office TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far
X