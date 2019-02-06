TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda: It's not a teacher's job to teach your child manners

Anele Mdoda has weighed in on the viral video of a teacher slapping a pupil in class

06 February 2019 - 13:58 By Chrizelda Kekana
Anele Mdoda has shared her views on a teacher's role.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell

While Mzansi is still digesting a viral video showing a school teacher slapping a pupil after an argument, TV and radio star Anele Mdoda has weighed in on what she believes a teacher's role is in the life of a child.

On Wednesday, a video showing a heated confrontation between a teacher and a pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High School in Newlands, Cape Town, left the country divided.

Anele was one of many who took to social media to share her thoughts on the video.

She made it clear that she believes it is not a school teacher's job to teach children manners. She believes manners are the parent's or guardian's job, while the teacher's job is to educate the child.

"It’s not a teachers job to teach your child manners, you teach them manners and teachers educate them. When will they grow their minds when they are too busy trying to get them to stay off their phones," Anele tweeted.

The Voice SA presenter sympathised with the teachers, saying that they are "going through the most" but said that nobody involved in the incident was completely blameless.

Anele engaged with many people who offered differing views about whether the teacher was right to slap the girl.

She said the way she saw it was that people are as rude on social media as in real life, including in schools.

