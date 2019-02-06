TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu bought her own coffin for R150k: 'Black people are scared to talk about death'

06 February 2019 - 06:25 By Jessica Levitt
Zodwa is making sure she is in charge of what she is buried in.
Zodwa is making sure she is in charge of what she is buried in.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is used to getting people talking with her no panty policy, but this time she raised eyebrows after showing images of herself getting into a coffin. Her own coffin.

Zodwa said she did not want people to say that she couldn't afford her own coffin after she died and so she decided to pull out the guap and chose one herself.

"My coffin is R150k. Are you ready or is your family still going to run around," she wrote on Instagram.

Zodwa said that death was still a taboo topic on black culture with many people scared to talk about what their fate.

Her post sure got people talking, with some fans saying that she was doing good in preparing for her death while others said she was being disrespectful.

WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people are here for it

Zodwa's tip can kill the kiwi on your thighs.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

WATCH | Zodwa loses her cool with 'fake friends'

Zodwa Wabantu has made it clear that she doesn't need anything from anyone.
TshisaLIVE
20 days ago

Nomvula Mokonyane tells haters to leave Zodwa alone

The minister stood up for Zodwa.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Pitch Black Afro opens up about life behind bars TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee's Matwetwe makes R2-million in 8 days at the box office TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Here's what went down when Usain Bolt challenged Unathi to a dance off TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Goodness' rape aftermath triggers Twitter hard! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far
X