WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu bought her own coffin for R150k: 'Black people are scared to talk about death'
06 February 2019 - 06:25
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is used to getting people talking with her no panty policy, but this time she raised eyebrows after showing images of herself getting into a coffin. Her own coffin.
Zodwa said she did not want people to say that she couldn't afford her own coffin after she died and so she decided to pull out the guap and chose one herself.
"My coffin is R150k. Are you ready or is your family still going to run around," she wrote on Instagram.
Zodwa said that death was still a taboo topic on black culture with many people scared to talk about what their fate.
Her post sure got people talking, with some fans saying that she was doing good in preparing for her death while others said she was being disrespectful.