Yobe's Thandi was raped, stabbed & her baby killed... sorry won't do
Even though Thandi forgave her perpetrators, Twitter wasn't as forgiving
It's hard enough to forgive a person who commits one crime against you but on Tuesday night viewers of TV confessions show Yobe met a woman who was asked to forgive her perpetrators for not only rape, stabbing and robbing her but also for killing her unborn child.
To make matters worse, Thandi also discovered after the attack that she is not able to have any more children.
Viewers straight up lost their objectivity and any chance to forgive the criminal when they heard the criminal's apology. They were even more angry after the criminal started to cry as Thandi showed him the physical scars he had left her with.
Thandi said she choose to forgive her perpetrator because she needed to do something that will help her heal.
But Twitter wasn't as forgiving. Their heartbreak over Thandi's story took precedent.
Sis Thandi though, definition of super woman 😢 #Yobe pic.twitter.com/A2ygBd0afD— #iAmWinnie (@maveekay2) February 5, 2019
#yobe this breaks my heart, sis Thandi has a good heart she forgave him pic.twitter.com/nb8kSlkJlT— Boy2mellow (@Boy2mellow) February 5, 2019
Robbed, Stabbed in the belly, hit with a brick and Raped....all this while pregnant 😭😭😭😭😭😭 strength to sisThandi. #yobe #yobemzansi pic.twitter.com/H3Do8UpK1S— Joy👑 (@phly_jellow) February 5, 2019
#Yobe thandi is breaking my heart so much pic.twitter.com/8j7S9p7HxQ— 😍KARABO 😍 (@Kay_bunnie23) February 5, 2019
#Yobe ausi Thandi 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4I74tEq4FG— NgwanaConstance (@MelisandreMoloi) February 5, 2019
So now she's "sis Thandi" not Sfebe?#Yobe #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/6cPZXML5M0— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) February 5, 2019
#yobemzansi after hearing that she was stabbed while she was pregnant, it doesn't sit well tlhe😢 pic.twitter.com/6IixqLZWMS— KTV (@KWesinyane) February 5, 2019
These people don't know how much hurt and pain they cause they're victims #Yobe #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/2YXyPPfAkl— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) February 5, 2019
This lady is brave, I wouldn't have forgiven this animal #Yobe #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/mMku7p9KBF— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) February 5, 2019