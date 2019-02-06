TshisaLIVE

Yobe's Thandi was raped, stabbed & her baby killed... sorry won't do

Even though Thandi forgave her perpetrators, Twitter wasn't as forgiving

06 February 2019 - 09:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
Siyabonga Thwala is the host of the often heart wrenching show, Yobe.
Image: Sunday Times

It's hard enough to forgive a person who commits one crime against you but on Tuesday night viewers of TV confessions show Yobe met a woman who was asked to forgive her perpetrators for not only rape, stabbing and robbing her but also for killing her unborn child.

To make matters worse, Thandi also discovered after the attack that she is not able to have any more children.

Viewers straight up lost their objectivity and any chance to forgive the criminal when they heard the criminal's apology. They were even more angry after the criminal started to cry as Thandi showed him the physical scars he had left her with.

Thandi said she choose to forgive her perpetrator because she needed to do something that will help her heal.

But Twitter wasn't as forgiving. Their heartbreak over Thandi's story took precedent.

