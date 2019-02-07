Ex-friends: Cassper’s famous fallouts
Fans are still reeling in shock at the revelation that Cassper and his former bestie Riky Rick have seemingly fallen out and are not real friends anymore, with the recent revelation adding to a growing list of people Cassper has parted ways with over the years.
Changing your circle of friends is normal as you grow, but fans couldn't believe it when both Riky and Cassper clarified their relationship, but stressed that there was no beef.
"He did say we weren’t real friends. I was a bit confused but you’re right. It is what it is I guess. No beef. Just ain't talking. That happens. Let’s not blow it up into beef. I don’t wanna beef with nobody. Especially people who were close friends. Don’t have that type of energy," Cassper said of the situation.
But the "break up" is nothing new for fans of the rapper who have watched him part ways with famous friends before.
AKA
There was a time, long ago, when the rappers were both on the come up and would bump into each other. Although they were never the closest of friends, it was still a shock for fans when their music rivalry escalated to a full on war just a few months later.
EMTEE
The trap star once hung out with Cass, messed around in studio with him and even performed at #FillUpOrlandoStadium. A year or so later Emtee was on the internet slamming Cassper.
Emtee talking pap about Cassper on his insta live 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/hP006n7X1w— ey. tsonga papii 🎭 (@Troniiq_Sithole) November 1, 2018
Tshego and Gemini Major
Although mostly business, both Tshego and Gemini Major have gone from former protége's of Cassper to leaving his record label Family Tree Records.
They both stressed that there is no serious beef with the rapper when they left but it was clear to fans that there was some tension in the weeks after their departure.
It was all hype and love when they joined but now there is hardly a connection with their former boss as they pursue other business interests and opportunities.
A-Reece
There was a time, back in 2014, when Cassper had his eye set firmly on A-Reece and his undeniable talent. The rapper even performed at Cassper's #FillIUpFNB apparently for mahala.
I’ve been inspired by cassper since 2014 already🤷♂️— A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) December 3, 2017
it’s 2017 and I still am🙏
yesterday I got to be a small part of the history made ❗️❗️more to come and more to change
bless up @CassperNyovest for giving me the opportunity & THANK U to all my $limes for showing up. pic.twitter.com/lSnbsToAyL
So it was surprising when a few months later A-Reece was suddenly touched by Cassper's apparent attitude towards him and slammed the rapper for comments he apparently made about weed.
Before anyone knew it, there was a diss freestyle with Cassper's name on it and a block fest.