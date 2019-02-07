IN MEMES | Tbose is ballin' while Kwaito wrestles with 'black tax'
If there's one thing Wednesday night's episode of Skeem Saam proved is that employment is a double-edged sword for most young black people, just ask the show's Kwaito.
Most black youth hustle their way to university to get qualifications with the hope that they will get the families out of what is often generational poverty. While that may be the case for some, it isn't always that simple for others, like Kwaito.
His celebration of the fact that he's finally permanently employed was cut shut by the realisation that he still has black tax breathing down his neck.
While his friend Tbose was balling out of control with his first cheque, buying expensive colognes and such, he had to give half his salary to his unemployed mother, to ease her burden.
Tweeps sympathised with Kwaito but also warned each other of just how hard job hunting actually is.
For others, it ain't even landing the job that's hard, it's keeping it.
It's hard outchea, fam
