SA conflicted after watching #SurvivingRKelly: 'Should I burn my CD now?'
#SurvivingRKelly found its way up the Mzansi Twitter trends list on Wednesday after it aired on Discovery Investigation and left many South Africans asking what they can do to join the movement.
Even though the controversial musician's alleged sexual abuse shenanigans are over two decades old, it wasn't until recently that most people really paid attention.
R Kelly really became the talk of the town earlier this year after the worldwide debut of docu-series Surviving R Kelly, which is based on decades-long allegations of sexual abuse against the star. The series features over 50 interviews with women who allege to have been sexually and physically abused by the singer.
Some South Africans have even called on the SABC to #MuteRKelly.
In response to these requests, the SABC told TshisaLIVE it would consider the several calls from fans and local musicians for its stations to stop playing the artist's music.
Several Mzansi celebrities including Manaka Ranaka, Kabomo and Pearl Thusi have also called for the boycotting of all things Kelly.
While many people in Mzansi are yet to see the doccie, to those that have DStv in their homes, there was a divide on what action to take.
