Sbahle details broken bones and memory loss: 'Most of the last two years were blurry'

She spent four months in hospital fighting for her life and as Sbahle Mpisane puts together the pieces of who she used to be, she has detailed the horror that she has gone through: from broken bones to memory loss, her journey has been an inspiration to many.

Sbahle returned to hospital this week to undergo surgery and posted a detailed letter to fans about finding herself again and embracing the pain she endures on a daily basis.

"After 3 weeks of being in a coma, waking up to a body with almost 80% of its bones broken, God protected my spine. With no memory, not just of my accident, but the last two years being blurry, I spent a total of four months in hospital."

Sbahle said she has come to embrace the pain filled days.

"I have learnt to make a map of them by sitting and growing with them. I view the accident as a human experience. Rediscovering myself is a humbling experience."

Sbahle said she has learnt all kinds of things about herself and she has embraced the journey of navigating the old her and finding the new her.

She said she is looking for her purpose and has a long road ahead.