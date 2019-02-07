TshisaLIVE

Wow! Are The Queen's Mmabatho & Shaka really fighting over milk?

Nah fam... there's a deeper issue here

07 February 2019 - 08:21 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shaka and Mmabatho have been going through the most together.
Shaka and Mmabatho have been going through the most together.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Gossip

The Queen love birds, Mmabatho and Shaka, are #RelationshipGoals but had a messy fight this week ...over milk

Yes, plain old milk.

The newly married couple went through A LOT to get to a point where they were finally happy enough to conceive. But now that Mmabatho is pregnant, all hell has broken loose.

Sis has been all kinds of moody and Shaka, in turn, has been throwing tantrums for every little thing.

The pair hasn't had an honest conversation about what is really going on but Twitter thinks it's all caused by a "sex drought".

While others sympathised with Mmabatho and expected Shaka to just enjoy the emotional roller coaster caused by her hormones, others felt Shaka had a valid reason to be "irritated" by Mmabatho's behaviour.

Some feel the "newlywed and expecting" situation was too much dramz and were ready to skip that life.

