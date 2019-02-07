Wow! Are The Queen's Mmabatho & Shaka really fighting over milk?
Nah fam... there's a deeper issue here
The Queen love birds, Mmabatho and Shaka, are #RelationshipGoals but had a messy fight this week ...over milk
Yes, plain old milk.
The newly married couple went through A LOT to get to a point where they were finally happy enough to conceive. But now that Mmabatho is pregnant, all hell has broken loose.
Sis has been all kinds of moody and Shaka, in turn, has been throwing tantrums for every little thing.
The pair hasn't had an honest conversation about what is really going on but Twitter thinks it's all caused by a "sex drought".
While others sympathised with Mmabatho and expected Shaka to just enjoy the emotional roller coaster caused by her hormones, others felt Shaka had a valid reason to be "irritated" by Mmabatho's behaviour.
Some feel the "newlywed and expecting" situation was too much dramz and were ready to skip that life.
Shaka and Mmabatho deadass fighting over milk!?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Cb4sTIU7eX— Nyenyedzi 🇿🇦 (@Naledi_Light) February 6, 2019
"Milk" 😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ROAXHUxMOq— 👑Itumeleng Ivonne❤ (@Ivonne_Matla) February 6, 2019
They really fighting for milk #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZdvI67iXjz— Tebogo 💕🇿🇦 (@linahmabit) February 6, 2019
You and I know it's not about the milk, right? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/WNKehsN8ZR— Just call me DJ (@SeipatiTsoboko) February 6, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi, That milk is probably wishing it was amasi or umdoko right now. pic.twitter.com/eC0XIwPoFq— TATA KAMBALI (@Lorenzio_bonani) February 6, 2019
Sexual drought is strong guys, will get you fighting over the milk in the ams. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/YrdEHNgELb— Queen Becky ♕ (@bhubaza) February 6, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— FOLLOW BACK PLIIZ⚡⚡⚡ (@leeroyleo_) February 6, 2019
Yhoo Mmabatho fighting his man over milk
Hayi bafazi😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x4MpJeHZFI
It’s gonna be a long couple of weeks with Mmabatho moods #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/aB3BlGqFVl— Mush (@mushmydj) February 6, 2019