Wow! Are The Queen's Mmabatho & Shaka really fighting over milk?

The newly married couple went through A LOT to get to a point where they were finally happy enough to conceive. But now that Mmabatho is pregnant, all hell has broken loose.

Sis has been all kinds of moody and Shaka, in turn, has been throwing tantrums for every little thing.

The pair hasn't had an honest conversation about what is really going on but Twitter thinks it's all caused by a "sex drought".

While others sympathised with Mmabatho and expected Shaka to just enjoy the emotional roller coaster caused by her hormones, others felt Shaka had a valid reason to be "irritated" by Mmabatho's behaviour.

Some feel the "newlywed and expecting" situation was too much dramz and were ready to skip that life.