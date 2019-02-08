TshisaLIVE

'5 years rent-free? People are living in heaven’- All the drama on Kukuthi La

08 February 2019 - 09:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

Leah was gatvol of her family treating her like dirt and staying at her father's house without paying, so she took to Moja Love's reality show Kukithi La on Thursday to out them.

Leah claimed she was given the house when her father died, but her distant relatives have moved in and have for five years been living their best lives in a house that belongs to her.

Sis was ready to get the chains and lock her family out the house, but was prevented by ma Palesa who was preaching peace.

Even fans of the show didn't know what to do with the family.

Some suggested that Leah kick them to the curb immediately, while other suggested she give them three months to find a new place and then start on "a clean slate".

They also warned Leah of not giving the family a gap to exploit her, and labelled aunty a "snake".

