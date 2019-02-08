'5 years rent-free? People are living in heaven’- All the drama on Kukuthi La
Leah was gatvol of her family treating her like dirt and staying at her father's house without paying, so she took to Moja Love's reality show Kukithi La on Thursday to out them.
Leah claimed she was given the house when her father died, but her distant relatives have moved in and have for five years been living their best lives in a house that belongs to her.
Leah is fighting her distant relatives for who don’t want to give her the house that is rightfully hers as it belonged to her late father.— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) February 6, 2019
Kukithi La Thursday at 21h30 pic.twitter.com/IM98ABflf3
Sis was ready to get the chains and lock her family out the house, but was prevented by ma Palesa who was preaching peace.
Even fans of the show didn't know what to do with the family.
Some suggested that Leah kick them to the curb immediately, while other suggested she give them three months to find a new place and then start on "a clean slate".
They also warned Leah of not giving the family a gap to exploit her, and labelled aunty a "snake".
Aunty is greedy and upset ...to chow the Leah's money for years #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/sRD3gAoqsm— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 7, 2019
These relatives bayabusa ....bafuna induku #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/3DHIrryow3— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 7, 2019
#Kukithila families should not interfere with anyone's house because Leah under law is the only recognized owner.. I don't understand why families meddle— Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) February 7, 2019
5 years rent-free ...people are living in heaven ...#Kukithila pic.twitter.com/DBkSoQPuxc— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 7, 2019
Forgive my language but labaqashi (mamkhulu/mamncane/anti watever) BAYanya ten times over YERRR 😲😲😲😲 #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/a7lVTG3ZC8— N02!3 (23rd Feb😍😍😍) (@pisc3slov3) February 7, 2019
Its Liah inheritance, she can do whatever. So tenants and Aunt should know this. Whether Liah has bad attitude that's more her mom responsibility.#Kukithila— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) February 7, 2019
#Kukithila can @umojalove gives sis Palesa her own show and council rude families. pic.twitter.com/7A7s6JKnAH— Russel Mag (@RusselMag3) February 7, 2019