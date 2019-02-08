African Game of Thrones? Yes please, Michael B Jordan!

Michael B Jordan's latest acquisition of the rights to adapt African fantasy novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, is proof that the Hollywood star can't get enough of stories about Africa

The Hollywood Reporter this week claimed that the star has acquired the rights to the film, based on a novel by Jamaican writer Marlon James.

The novel is set in a fantastical African country and draws on several mythological elements, and "decidedly adult themes". It has been dubbed the "African Game of Thrones."