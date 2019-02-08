TshisaLIVE

African Game of Thrones? Yes please, Michael B Jordan!

It seems the Black Panther star loves himself all things African-storytelling...

08 February 2019 - 13:03 By Chrizelda Kekana
Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan has acquired rights for a film adaptation of African epic fantasy novel ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf’
Image: Instagram/Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan's latest acquisition of the rights to adapt African fantasy novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, is proof that the Hollywood star can't get enough of stories about Africa 

 The Hollywood Reporter this week claimed that the star has acquired the rights to the film, based on a novel by Jamaican writer Marlon James. 

The novel is set in a fantastical African country and draws on several mythological elements, and "decidedly adult themes". It has been dubbed the "African Game of Thrones."

It's no lie that the acquisition has lit up some excitement on the streets. Just the thought of an African version of Games of Thrones is entertaining. Yasss Michael yasss!

We guess when Michael chanted 'Wakanda forever', it wasn't just for swag.

