TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Borotho: Men are often marrying a façade and it needs to stop

08 February 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ayanda Borotho has shared her thoughts on marriage.
Ayanda Borotho has shared her thoughts on marriage.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Borotho

Having marriage problems? It could be because you have created a façade that is really difficult to maintain, says Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho.

Ayanda is like the modern day Dr Phil and took to Instagram this week to drop her latest pearls of wisdom. This time she addressed women and the roles they take when getting married,

She said the biggest mistakes women make when looking to settle down is wearing the "wife material facade".

"We mould ourselves into a society box that defines what a 'wife material' woman is. Then he marries the wife you present before him. Meanwhile, this is not all of who you are and sometimes none of it is all you."

Ma reminded the congregation that there are 3-billion women in the world and not everyone can be the same, so why pretend to be something you are not?

She said pretending only led to conflict down the road.

"So you capture the man only to find you can't sustain the act and you want to be yourself. He's mad because his wife is changing, you're mad because he wants to control you or make you into something you're not when the truth is he wants the wife you presented but it was never you in the first place. He married the facade."

She said it was time to break away from the destructive cycle and not pretend.

"These are the choices we have had to make for centuries. To be everything else but ourselves just so we can fit the shoe left for us to wear. No more."

Ayanda Borotho on 'patriarchal societies': Virginity didn’t save us

The Isibaya actress believes in equality.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ayanda Borotho slams 'disrespectful' kids for public displays of affection

Ayanda Borotho believes respect for older people is non existent.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Ayanda Borotho: Black people have a false sense of identity in the new SA

"No one is fighting the French to speak more English in France. It is at the core of our identity. If we wipe out our languages we will wipe out our ...
TshisaLIVE
10 days ago

Isibaya's Ayanda Borotho snubs big deals: No money is worth diminishing my self-worth

Ayanda says that you have to stay true to yourself.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu bought her own coffin for R150k: 'Black people are scared ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda: It's not a teacher's job to teach your child manners TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle on wedding plans with Itu: I am married to myself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X