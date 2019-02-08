Babalwa Mneno was bold enough to grace Sona with a 'Bosasa bag'

Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday, everybody was looking forward to the red carpet, specifically to see if anyone rocked up with a Louis Vuitton "Bosasa bag".

The much sought-after fashion item has become de riguer among the state-capture set since former Bosasa bigwig Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo inquiry that he had delivered a portion of then SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni's alleged payoff - R300,000 - in an "LV".

Agrizzi testified that Myeni, a close friend of former president Jacob Zuma, had considerable influence and could "swing deals".

So come Sona 2019, social media detectives and the fashion police were on high alert for any sign of the high-end fashion accessory.

And there was one... But not hanging from the shoulder of an MP.

Businesswoman and occasional TV star Babalwa Mneno cracked an invite to the event. She posted a picture of her accreditation and if you look underneath, you’ll notice the telltale LV trademark.