Boity on new single: All I ever wanted was to work with HHP, this is for me

Boity Thulo is not letting up on her new found career as a music artist, releasing a new track today that she says was partly inspired by late Motswako rapper HHP.

After the runaway success of her first ever single late last year, the TV star announced this week that she was dropping a second single this weekend named Bakae.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of its release, Boity said that she wanted to do something different with Bakae.

"This track is different because it is me rapping in vernac. I don't think people have seen that side of me yet. It is almost like Motswako trap. That is how I see it."

She said that she had always wanted to release something with HHP and was saddened by his death last year.

"When I embarked on this journey, one of the first people I wanted to work with was HHP. He was a legend and I love what he did with Tswana. It would have been an incredible honour to have worked with him. I tried to channel that in this song. I feel like he would have enjoyed this track, so in many ways it is for me."