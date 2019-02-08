DJ Shimza: The things that matter in life are things that cannot be replaced

This week has been hard for DJ Shimza, who flew home from Portugal after he got word that his flashy Mercedes G63 was stolen from his garage. But he's been trying to stay positive in the midst of the storm.

The DJ, who hasn't said much since asking people through social media to help him locate the missing car, took to Twitter to tell fans that he was grateful for life and the support he gets despite everything happening around him.

"The things that matter in life are things that cannot be replaced. I’m grateful to God for my life, the gifts he has given me and for all the support I get in both the good times and the not so good times. Chin up Ashley, keep on going boy."

The fancy set of wheels retails for anything between R2,5-million and R3-million.

Despite the heartbreak, Shimza said the ordeal has made him reflect on his journey and how blessed he is.

"Today I told my story of where I come from to someone not just to encourage them but to also remind myself of the crazy challenges I’ve been through which made me the strong person I am and still to become. Life experiences are the greatest lessons," Shimza tweeted.