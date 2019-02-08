TshisaLIVE

DJ Shimza: The things that matter in life are things that cannot be replaced

Shimza keeps his head up while his Merc's still missing

08 February 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Shimza's Mercedes G63 was stolen earlier this week from his home.
Image: Instagram/DJ Shimza

This week has been hard for DJ Shimza, who flew home from Portugal after he got word that his flashy Mercedes G63 was stolen from his garage. But he's been trying to stay positive in the midst of the storm.

The DJ, who hasn't said much since asking people through social media to help him locate the missing car, took to Twitter to tell fans that he was grateful for life and the support he gets despite everything happening around him.

"The things that matter in life are things that cannot be replaced. I’m grateful to God for my life, the gifts he has given me and for all the support I get in both the good times and the not so good times. Chin up Ashley, keep on going boy."

The fancy set of wheels retails for anything between R2,5-million and R3-million.

Despite the heartbreak, Shimza said the ordeal has made him reflect on his journey and how blessed he is.

"Today I told my story of where I come from to someone not just to encourage them but to also remind myself of the crazy challenges I’ve been through which made me the strong person I am and still to become. Life experiences are the greatest lessons," Shimza tweeted.

DJ Shimza's flashy Mercedes G63 allegedly stolen from his garage

DJ Shimza's car was stolen right out of his home.
2 days ago

Midrand police spokesperson sergeant Matome Tlamela confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a case of housebreaking and theft had been opened at the Midrand police station by the DJ's helper.

She explained that the case would have to be transferred to a different area for further investigation.

"I can confirm that a case was opened on Monday night by the helper, so the helper is the complainant. They reported housebreaking and theft. The incident happened at Blue Valley so the case will have to be transferred to the Olievenhoutbosch branch because that is their jurisdiction."

