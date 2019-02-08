TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps are losing their mind over Ariana Grande's 'bold' moves

The singer has been praised for giving fans a solid album!

08 February 2019 - 09:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ariana Grande finally released her album.
Image: Instagram/Ariana Grande

The way Ariana Grande's fanbase is growing, the girl could fart and she'd still be dubbed the best to ever do, so it was no wonder that when she dropped her new album on Friday it was hailed as a solid project.

The star released her latest album Thank U, Next and even those who thought she was overhyped were impressed.

Besides the often deep lyrics and silky vocals, fans were super impressed with a track they believe should be her next single: Break up with your boyfriend, I'm bored.

They may be on to something because the track already has a music video featuring Riverdale's Charles Melton.

For many, it was Ariana's vocals that have set her apart as a muso and they were there with the meme of appreciation for the album.

