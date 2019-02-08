IN MEMES | Tweeps are losing their mind over Ariana Grande's 'bold' moves
The singer has been praised for giving fans a solid album!
The way Ariana Grande's fanbase is growing, the girl could fart and she'd still be dubbed the best to ever do, so it was no wonder that when she dropped her new album on Friday it was hailed as a solid project.
The star released her latest album Thank U, Next and even those who thought she was overhyped were impressed.
Besides the often deep lyrics and silky vocals, fans were super impressed with a track they believe should be her next single: Break up with your boyfriend, I'm bored.
They may be on to something because the track already has a music video featuring Riverdale's Charles Melton.
For many, it was Ariana's vocals that have set her apart as a muso and they were there with the meme of appreciation for the album.
Ariana Grande just truly makes everyone in the music industry feel so old and dusty! She’s single handedly saving pop music these days. #thankunext— John Thrasher (@jthrasher) February 8, 2019
My rating of the #thankunext album. Things Ariana did ? THAT. pic.twitter.com/yVGBxy4fdI— 𝐿𝓊𝓅𝒾𝓉𝒶 (@tamaranoellle) February 8, 2019
Ariana on her way to break up a couple cuz she’s bored pic.twitter.com/zbk1YBi97C— sam (@justsaygngo) February 7, 2019
wait break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored is ariana seducing the guy to get him to break up with his girlfriend then Ariana takes the girlfriend for herself pic.twitter.com/tsFhdVJ8uV— cross 💫 (@perrieseulgis) February 8, 2019
ariana showing up to a party to break up a relationship— talin (@childrensgrande) February 8, 2019
pic.twitter.com/lpH8WGe5yW
Ariana: Break up with your girlfriend, yuh yuh— jon (@prasejeebus) February 8, 2019
Me: CUS I’M BOOORED pic.twitter.com/9GW34NEFE2
Ariana said “Break up with your girlfriend cause I'm bored” to end up with the girl and not the guyyyyy #thankunext pic.twitter.com/pEEsntnVTu— skincare RiTUaL (@Fadellxo) February 8, 2019
ariana: omg break up with your gf , im bored— melo (@melomoonnn) February 7, 2019
me leaving my gf house: pic.twitter.com/FN9sKkAOFt
IN CONCLUSION, break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored, and its music video, are out now, and miss ariana grande did NOT, i repeat, did NOT come to play pic.twitter.com/GJadww0eWX— Bailey (@baileygravitt) February 8, 2019