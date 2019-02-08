IN MEMES | Wag n' bitjie? Who unleashed the Afrikaans on my TL?
'Vaslap', 'Jan skop die bal' and 'Uit die blou' was all one could see on Twitter last night...
It's such an extreme sport to be a South African guys. All it takes is one person to start something and the whole country is speaking or tweeting in Afrikaans.
And most of them don't even know why!
We were all here minding our own business and watching the Sona on Thursday night when all of a Sunday, our timelines were filled with Jan was skopping the bal and die hond was blaffing.
Although Afrikaans was already dominating the TL before the Sona, it obviously began to swing in that direction once the speech started.
Many believe that Afrikaans twitter became a thing when president Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the recent oil discovery in Mzansi and people wanted to get ready by practicing the language in preparation for the land negotiations.
Of course, Twitter took it a bit further and changed their DP's to veteran National Party members and other famous Afrikaans mense... you know just for ambiance!
But most of the tweets were 'Donoring the Afrikaans language because it was donderday'. LOL
I'm not sure wtf is happening to Black Twitter atm, but I am pretty sure it is the greatest thing I've ever seen in #Afrikaans pic.twitter.com/eGMIDKX1nh— Mia Cloete (@MiaCloete) February 7, 2019
Don't mind the Afrikaans if you don't understand the tweets...— Jennifer Reneilwe (@ReighNay) February 7, 2019
My people are negotiating the land issue.#Afrikaans pic.twitter.com/GW8t4AUBwq
Today should have been a day about #sona2019 but not in Suid-Afrika 😂💀 #Afrikaans pic.twitter.com/ntwhq4P79L— Apollo T 👑 (@tema_mashilo) February 7, 2019
Seeing all the dead white peoples tweeting #Afrikaans pic.twitter.com/Mi6IR4eawd— Captain Depression (@capt_depression) February 7, 2019
As julle nie alreeds weet nie... #Afrikaans #AfrikaansTwitter pic.twitter.com/aq7iqUQ9Tj— Eloquent Delinquent (@EloquentTash) February 7, 2019
Person: why aren’t you tweeting in Afrikaans like other kids??— Chubby Cheex (@Tshegokiie) February 7, 2019
Me: ahhh just give me zero, mam pic.twitter.com/tCJc3Xt70H
It was just the Afrikaans tweets that were hilarious... it was the reactions, which were in Afrikaans (however broken) that killed!
Your faves also participated, although others are waiting for verbeterings (corrections).
Sorry I’m late but why le bua Afrikaans? 😕 pic.twitter.com/i2FUaTAHtg— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) February 7, 2019
Why is everyone speaking Afrikaans on the TL uit die blou?— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) February 7, 2019
Why are we twittering In #Afrikaans uit die blou van?? pic.twitter.com/EITc1mIRlv— polotso (@IamLeRoux) February 7, 2019
Julle is baie pragtig. Ek is baie lief vir julle 🤣🤣🤣— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) February 7, 2019
Ya’ll changed your profiles to NP veterans and became fluent in Afrikaans during a regular work day?— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) February 7, 2019
Why the vernacular part of the national anthem is about God, and the English and Afrikaans parts about the land 🤔 🤔?#SONA19 pic.twitter.com/bJOReVB5YS— Bongumenzi Mbatha (@BongumenziMbat1) February 7, 2019