TshisaLIVE

L-tido defends AKA after Cassper's #YatlaSatane 'diss'

08 February 2019 - 10:22 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper L-tido once again found himself between Cassper and AKA.
Rapper L-tido once again found himself between Cassper and AKA.
Image: Via Instagram

Cassper Nyovest "unintentionally" set fire under #YatlaSatane on Thursday after he suggested that JR's career was tanked by the presence of a certain rapper in his life.

It all started when Cassper responded to a simple tweet from someone who write that once upon a time there was an artist called JR.

Cass agreed that JR "was amazing" and "very creative" but implied that he isn't that anymore.

When JR caught a whiff of the troll, he replied in a very peaceful way, even thanking Cass for the "trolling".

"Thanks for the Troll. Keep your eyes on my SM platforms for an experience you'll never forget, like the name 'JR," he wrote.

But JR's bestie L-tido was not having any of it and hit back with a harsher response.

In a now deleted tweet, the rapper accused Cassper of always taking shots at AKA because he has "nothing to offer" on the music front.

Eh!

Image: Screengrab

Cassper continued using the hashtag to have fun with fans but acknowledged the "naysayers" with a couple of "uh, this is awkward" and "hai ku tense nyana in here now" memes.

The Tito Mboweni rapper defended himself from hate, claiming he was just talking "generally" about how the devil has tendencies of ruining a good thing. 

Soon #YatlaSatane was a memefest.

And, as always, it was hilarious!

IN MEMES | Wag n' bitjie? Who unleashed the Afrikaans on my TL?

'Vaslap', 'Jan skop die bal' and 'Uit die blou' was all one could see on Twitter last night...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Threats and memes - Inside Chris Brown & Offset’s Twitter showdown

Like all good fights in 2019, it began and ended with a meme.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

The streets aren't here for Gucci's apology over ‘racist blackface' sweater

Someone please tell Moruti Gucci not to get this one by Small Street.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Boity on new single: All I ever wanted was to work with HHP, this is for me

One hit wonder? Nah, Boity's music career is still going strong
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu bought her own coffin for R150k: 'Black people are scared ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda: It's not a teacher's job to teach your child manners TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle on wedding plans with Itu: I am married to myself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X