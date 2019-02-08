TshisaLIVE

The streets aren't here for Gucci's apology over ‘racist blackface' sweater

Someone please tell Moruti Gucci not to get this one by Small Street.

08 February 2019 - 08:29 By Kyle Zeeman
A Gucci balaclava jacket has been pulled from shelves after people compared it to black face.
A Gucci balaclava jacket has been pulled from shelves after people compared it to black face.
Image: Gucci

Italian fashion giant Gucci has apologised and halted production on a new sweater that many on social media accused of resembling black face. But the streets are still not happy.

Gucci recently released the black wool balaclava which has a slit near the mouth framed in red.

From the moment the product dropped, social media users flooded timelines and Gucci's pages criticising it for mimicking the racist practice of light skinned people painting their face to appear black.

It got so bad that Gucci released a statement on Thursday apologising for the offence caused and yanking it off shelves.

But the streets weren't about to close the door on the error and continued to tweet in outrage at the product.

They called on the company to diversify within and not make "shallow PR apologies", while also calling for a boycott of all the labels products.

The reactions ranged from woke to disgust and humour.

Malcolm X on Moruti Gucci hate: I align myself with people you look down to

The People's Blesser took the man to lunch.
TshisaLIVE
9 days ago

OPINION | Our youth don't need role models like Robbie Malinga Jnr

Giving Robbie Malinga Jnr a reality show is just 'too much!'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Generation's Kope is not about that Gucci life

Keep your Gucci belts, Kope is focused on the coins.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu bought her own coffin for R150k: 'Black people are scared ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda: It's not a teacher's job to teach your child manners TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle on wedding plans with Itu: I am married to myself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X