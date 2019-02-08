Threats and memes - Inside Chris Brown & Offset’s Twitter showdown

While many thought it was funny AF, Offset got touched and called out Chris.

Responding to the video he wrote: "Meme's ain't funny, lame."

Chris' clapback was a little more lengthy

"Offset, f*ck you lil boy. Better worry about what you got going and focus on 'you'. All this cap on IG (Instagram) is what's lame. Your energy wasn't like that when I came to Drake show in LA... Sensitive ass n*gga. Call me personally. You want some clout when all you gotta do is pull up, no camera, no flexing and all that! If you a real man fight me. Oh and another thing, suck my d*ck".

What followed had fans on the edge of their seats and eating popcorn for the drama.

First Offset hit the Instagram stories and wrote: "Coke head don't want 💨," before adding a more detailed diss.

""I aint really have too much rap for you on this social media shit but since that's where you wanna take it tell the people why you had your management reach out to squash the sh*t! Check my record and check yours, only people you go toe to toe with is women and that's for lame n*gga. Oh and by the way, I am going to smack the sh*t out you when I see you!"

Chris was up for the challenge and in a now deleted post even shared a screenshot of him sending Offset his address to come fight him.