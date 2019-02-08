WATCH | Twitter is here for Bonang’s impersonations of Pinky Girl
Bonang fans are convinced that their idol is the next Trevor Noah after she showed off her hilarious impersonation skills on Thursday night's episode of her reality show Being Bonang.
The star was recounting how she was planning a trip to Europe with her close friends and had told her cousin Pinky Girl to get her visa sorted out.
Of course, Pinky Girl is passing the school of procrastination cum laude and didn't do it in time.
B wasn't angry but did mock poor Pinky in a diary session for the show, which had many in tears of laughter.
It wasn't the only thing that Pinky Girl missed.
Viewers watched as Pinky ditched an important meeting so she could go build her brand.
They claimed that she was going to go pale living in B's shadow and needed to step out.
As always, there was tons of roll their eyes for poor Pinky.
Pinky should stop being Bonang's lapdog and start working on herself #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/n6hVLas6eE— keo.fx (@DeepKayPMS1) February 7, 2019
Pinky can make it for Bonangs gigs but can't make it for her own meetings #BeingBonang— Zoliswa Ndlanga (@MichelleZozo) February 7, 2019
#BeingBonang seriously guys or @bonang_m ..does pinky gal see anyone ?like geez pic.twitter.com/3FydZVhqCA— khani (@khani_hlahla) February 7, 2019
#BeingBonang Hawu Pinky😳😳Missed an appointment to build her brand .... Nah you not ready girl libala— Noni The Black female (@Nonikanana1) February 7, 2019
Bonang 2.0... But Pinky is her own person... She's too quiet to be anyone 2.0 #BeingBonang— Nomatwita🇿🇦💝 (@nthabeeMo) February 3, 2019
#BeingBonang pinky gal needs to stop jst following bonang and take some notes on how to make money— xolieaka4ever (@xolieaka4ever) February 7, 2019