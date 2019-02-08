TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fans are here for Bonang’s impersonations of Pinky Girl

08 February 2019 - 09:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Pinky Girl and Bonang Matheba are cousins that became sisters.
Pinky Girl and Bonang Matheba are cousins that became sisters.
Image: Via Instagram

Bonang fans are convinced that their idol is the next Trevor Noah after she showed off her hilarious impersonation skills on Thursday night's episode of her reality show Being Bonang.

The star was recounting how she was planning a trip to Europe with her close friends and had told her cousin Pinky Girl to get her visa sorted out.

Of course, Pinky Girl is passing the school of procrastination cum laude and didn't do it in time.

B wasn't angry but did mock poor Pinky in a diary session for the show, which had many in tears of laughter.

It wasn't the only thing that Pinky Girl missed.

Viewers watched as Pinky ditched an important meeting so she could go build her brand. 

They claimed that she was going to go pale living in B's shadow and needed to step out.

As always, there was tons of roll their eyes for poor Pinky.

Bonang disgusted by #DMF contestant Queen

Queen had the whole of Mzansi fuming.
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Being Bonang | Meet B’s 'internet sensation' uncle

Bonang's uncle had us rolling on the floor with laughter.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Lerato Kganyago calls being blamed for Bonang's radio exit her 'darkest' moment

Despite that having been a hard time for Lerato, she said there's no love lost between her and B
TshisaLIVE
16 days ago

Bonang's 4 rules for 2019 (and we're here for it)

Issa mood. A money mood.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu bought her own coffin for R150k: 'Black people are scared ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda: It's not a teacher's job to teach your child manners TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle on wedding plans with Itu: I am married to myself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X