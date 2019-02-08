WATCH | Fans are here for Bonang’s impersonations of Pinky Girl

Bonang fans are convinced that their idol is the next Trevor Noah after she showed off her hilarious impersonation skills on Thursday night's episode of her reality show Being Bonang.

The star was recounting how she was planning a trip to Europe with her close friends and had told her cousin Pinky Girl to get her visa sorted out.

Of course, Pinky Girl is passing the school of procrastination cum laude and didn't do it in time.

B wasn't angry but did mock poor Pinky in a diary session for the show, which had many in tears of laughter.