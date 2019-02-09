Nandi Madida: We live in a world that's so money obsessed

Nandi Madida decided to drop some pearls of wisdom to warn upcoming artists about the danger of being robbed.

"We live in a world that’s so money obsessed, it’s important not to forget that relationships are paramount too, in fact something that is worth more than money is maintaining relationships&having a good reputation. Money comes and goes.. it’s important that your character is rich," she said.

In a lengthy thread Nandi reflected on how she was nearly robbed and advised other artists to be wary.

"Now I know why artists die poor even though they have millions due to them.. it’s so sad. Myself and my friend almost became a victim in one case."