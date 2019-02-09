TshisaLIVE

Nandi Madida: We live in a world that's so money obsessed

09 February 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nandi Madida has some advice for young stars.
Nandi Madida has some advice for young stars.
Image: Instagram/ Nandi Madida

Nandi Madida decided to drop some pearls of wisdom to warn upcoming artists about the danger of being robbed. 

"We live in a world that’s so money obsessed, it’s important not to forget that relationships are paramount too, in fact something that is worth more than money is maintaining relationships&having a good reputation. Money comes and goes.. it’s important that your character is rich," she said. 

In a lengthy thread Nandi reflected on how she was nearly robbed and advised other artists to be wary. 

"Now I know why artists die poor even though they have millions due to them.. it’s so sad. Myself and my friend almost became a victim in one case."

DJ Shimza's flashy Mercedes G63 allegedly stolen from his garage

DJ Shimza's car was stolen right out of his home.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Correctional Services shuts down Pitch Black Afro's 'prison show' claims

The show is over before it even begun.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

SA conflicted after watching #SurvivingRKelly: 'Should I burn my CD now?'

Do you ditch your CD or wait for an official verdict before making your choice?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Say what? Ishmael plans to take on 'boere musiek'

We wonder if he'll be taking to the stage in shorts and two-tone shirts?
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda: It's not a teacher's job to teach your child manners TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle details broken bones and memory loss: 'Most of the last two years were ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ex-friends: Cassper’s famous fallouts TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X