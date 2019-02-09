Nandi Madida: We live in a world that's so money obsessed
Nandi Madida decided to drop some pearls of wisdom to warn upcoming artists about the danger of being robbed.
"We live in a world that’s so money obsessed, it’s important not to forget that relationships are paramount too, in fact something that is worth more than money is maintaining relationships&having a good reputation. Money comes and goes.. it’s important that your character is rich," she said.
In a lengthy thread Nandi reflected on how she was nearly robbed and advised other artists to be wary.
"Now I know why artists die poor even though they have millions due to them.. it’s so sad. Myself and my friend almost became a victim in one case."
It was not only me who nearly got robbed of their money but my brother who wrote on the song and produced it aswell.— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) February 6, 2019
To musicians if you wrote a song, performed a song, got a sync deal from a song etc. FOLLOW up with your publishing and ensure you are paid what is rightfully yours.— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) February 6, 2019
Please do not allow anyone to take money away from you but more importantly if you have kids, your kids mouths. Protect yourself and the next generation from crooks. ♥️— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) February 6, 2019