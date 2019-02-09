Zoleka Mandela shares footage of Ma Winnie at one of her births
Just days before she announced the arrival of her 5th child, Zoleka Mandela reflected on how her grandmother, Ma Winnie was by her side for the births of her other children.
Zoleka shared never-seen-before footage, which she also plans to use for her documentary that is in the pipeline.
“Look at her walking behind me (with some of her body guards) as I was being wheeled into theatre for my C-Section. She was in all black (because she mourned my grandfather for an entire year). She was also in physical pain on this day, if I remember well? No matter how sick she was, she was always with Mr Bashala at all my doctor’s appointments and surgeries then she would get upset at me for sleeping on a hospital lazy boy next to her bed every single time that she was hospitalizsed.”
Zoleka added that she knew Ma Winnie would be with her in the theatre as she welcomed her daughter, Zenzile on Wednesday.
I have loads of footage like this that has been captured for my DOCUMENTARY, I don’t officially have one as yet but that’s a story for another day! This was filmed by Mr. Bashala, I was on my way to give birth to my daughter, Zanyiwe who I named after My Day One (my grandmother) - she’s the 1st Z in the family and the reason why all our names begin with that very same letter! 🤗 Look at her walking behind me (with some of her body guards) as I was being wheeled into theatre for my C-Section, she was in all black (because she mourned my grandfather for an entire year). 😢 She was also in physical pain on this day, if I remember well? No matter how sick she was, she was always with Mr. Bashala at all my doctor’s appointments and surgeries then she would get upset at me for sleeping on a hospital lazy boy next to her bed EVERY single time that she was hospitalized. 😂 She even went into theatre with me on this day because she’s uMam’ WINNIE MADIKIZELA MANDELA and no one could tell her anything!!! 🤣 I have no doubt that she’ll be in theatre with me again and in a few days when I give birth to Baby Bashala, I know she never really left me ... She never has, she’s the reason I’m about to birth this gift from her, from God and my two beautiful children (Zenani and Zenawe) with them in HEAVEN! 🙏🏾 See how thoroughly and undoubtedly I am BLESSED, beloveds? ❤️ iNdlovukazi, Idlozi lami ... #ZanyiweSnr #ZanyiweSnrAndZanyiweJnr #ZanyiweSnrAndJnr