Zoleka Mandela shares footage of Ma Winnie at one of her births

Just days before she announced the arrival of her 5th child, Zoleka Mandela reflected on how her grandmother, Ma Winnie was by her side for the births of her other children.

Zoleka shared never-seen-before footage, which she also plans to use for her documentary that is in the pipeline.

“Look at her walking behind me (with some of her body guards) as I was being wheeled into theatre for my C-Section. She was in all black (because she mourned my grandfather for an entire year). She was also in physical pain on this day, if I remember well? No matter how sick she was, she was always with Mr Bashala at all my doctor’s appointments and surgeries then she would get upset at me for sleeping on a hospital lazy boy next to her bed every single time that she was hospitalizsed.”

Zoleka added that she knew Ma Winnie would be with her in the theatre as she welcomed her daughter, Zenzile on Wednesday.