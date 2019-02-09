TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela shares footage of Ma Winnie at one of her births

09 February 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zoleka Mandela shares one of her fondest memories with her grandmother.
Zoleka Mandela shares one of her fondest memories with her grandmother.
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

Just days before she announced the arrival of her 5th child, Zoleka Mandela reflected on how her grandmother, Ma Winnie was by her side for the births of her other children.

Zoleka shared never-seen-before footage, which she also plans to use for her documentary that is in the pipeline.

“Look at her walking behind me (with some of her body guards) as I was being wheeled into theatre for my C-Section. She was in all black (because she mourned my grandfather for an entire year). She was also in physical pain on this day, if I remember well? No matter how sick she was, she was always with Mr Bashala at all my doctor’s appointments and surgeries then she would get upset at me for sleeping on a hospital lazy boy next to her bed every single time that she was hospitalizsed.”

Zoleka added that she knew Ma Winnie would be with her in the theatre as she welcomed her daughter, Zenzile on Wednesday.  

View this post on Instagram

I have loads of footage like this that has been captured for my DOCUMENTARY, I don’t officially have one as yet but that’s a story for another day! This was filmed by Mr. Bashala, I was on my way to give birth to my daughter, Zanyiwe who I named after My Day One (my grandmother) - she’s the 1st Z in the family and the reason why all our names begin with that very same letter! 🤗 Look at her walking behind me (with some of her body guards) as I was being wheeled into theatre for my C-Section, she was in all black (because she mourned my grandfather for an entire year). 😢 She was also in physical pain on this day, if I remember well? No matter how sick she was, she was always with Mr. Bashala at all my doctor’s appointments and surgeries then she would get upset at me for sleeping on a hospital lazy boy next to her bed EVERY single time that she was hospitalized. 😂 She even went into theatre with me on this day because she’s uMam’ WINNIE MADIKIZELA MANDELA and no one could tell her anything!!! 🤣 I have no doubt that she’ll be in theatre with me again and in a few days when I give birth to Baby Bashala, I know she never really left me ... She never has, she’s the reason I’m about to birth this gift from her, from God and my two beautiful children (Zenani and Zenawe) with them in HEAVEN! 🙏🏾 See how thoroughly and undoubtedly I am BLESSED, beloveds? ❤️ iNdlovukazi, Idlozi lami ... #ZanyiweSnr #ZanyiweSnrAndZanyiweJnr #ZanyiweSnrAndJnr

A post shared by Zoleka Mandela (@zolekamandela) on

SA conflicted after watching #SurvivingRKelly: 'Should I burn my CD now?'

Do you ditch your CD or wait for an official verdict before making your choice?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

DJ Shimza's flashy Mercedes G63 allegedly stolen from his garage

DJ Shimza's car was stolen right out of his home.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

7de Laan's Nick Nkuna on THAT kiss backlash: We shouldn't be here as a nation

Star says it is 'shocking' that there is such reactions in 2019.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

DJ Shimza: The things that matter in life are things that cannot be replaced

Shimza said he's grateful despite the theft.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda: It's not a teacher's job to teach your child manners TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle details broken bones and memory loss: 'Most of the last two years were ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ex-friends: Cassper’s famous fallouts TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X