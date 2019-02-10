Cassper says he's 'picked on' because he's the 'nice' guy in the hip-hop game

Cassper Nyovest has shared an observation on his TL that the reason people never hesitate to come for him on these streets has to do with the "fact" that he's dubbed as the "nice guy".

It's no secret that Cassper has a strong presence on social media, whether he has music out or not, there's always something that has people talking about him.

Cassper believes that people (rappers and other people) don't hesitate to come for him because he's nice. He said that half of the things he's fetched or called back into order for, other people are left to do without hassles.

"I love how the game is always ready to call me to order whenever I do or say anything but they will never ever ever ever even think of doing it when it’s somebody else. The perks of being the nice guy," Cassper tweeted.