Cassper stands up for his bestie Inno after tweep calls him a 'garden boy'

After being told to reflect on the reasons behind his "falling out" with some of his friends and industry mates, Cassper choose to give a shoutout to his gardener and bestie Innocent.

The cute message expressed how much Cassper was grateful to have Inno in his life and talking to Inno is one of the "most therapeutic things" he's ever experienced.

"Me and my best friend. One of my biggest blessings. Talking to this guy on a daily is one of the most therapeutic things I’ve ever experienced. He always has a word of encouragement. Love you my dawg."