Cassper stands up for his bestie Inno after tweep calls him a 'garden boy'
After being told to reflect on the reasons behind his "falling out" with some of his friends and industry mates, Cassper choose to give a shoutout to his gardener and bestie Innocent.
The cute message expressed how much Cassper was grateful to have Inno in his life and talking to Inno is one of the "most therapeutic things" he's ever experienced.
"Me and my best friend. One of my biggest blessings. Talking to this guy on a daily is one of the most therapeutic things I’ve ever experienced. He always has a word of encouragement. Love you my dawg."
Me and my best friend. One of my biggest blessings. Talking to this guy on a daily is one of the most therapeutic things I’ve ever experienced. He always has a word of encouragement. Love you my dawg . pic.twitter.com/mbL3r2Rb50— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 6, 2019
And while Cassper ignored the many questions that followed his post about things like wasn't Carpo his best friend and what really went down between him and Riky, he wasn't about to ignore the tweet that called his bestie a "garden boy".
Cassper went ahead and set the record straight about Innocent's title and plans for the future.
"Innocent is not a garden boy! He’s a landscape architect. You will respect my friend and his profession! He’s got vision and I’ll help him with his vision. My vision for him is not as important as his vision for himself. As you were..."
Innocent is not a Gardenboy!!!! He’s a landscape architect. You will respect my friend and his profession!!!! He’s got vision and I’ll help him with his vision. My vision for him is not as important as his vision for himself. As you were.... https://t.co/ckfCJkaAWi— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 6, 2019