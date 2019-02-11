5 reasons why Sho Madjozi on Vogue 100 list is a pretty damn big deal!

SA rapper Sho Madjozi has once again proven she's international class with iconic international mega publication Vogue featuring her on their new Vogue World 100 list of people to watch in 2019.

The prestigious list is seen by many as the leading list of global influencers anticipated to reach super stardom in the world of fashion, music, culture and design.

The mag was stanning HARD on our queen and wrote a glowing review of her talents in a feature on their Instagram page. The post included a video of her experience traveling home and throwing a massive party.

"In the landscape of post-Apartheid South Africa, Madjozi's unapologetic Pan-African pride is an antidote to the devastation of cultural erasure. Her music gives voice to a newly-forged South African identity," the caption read.