AKA on his relationship with Pearl and people dissing Zinhle

There was a time when they couldn't stand each other and publicly mocked each other on social media but AKA says he has nothing but love for Pearl Thusi now, describing her as part of the family.

Fans nearly fell off their chairs when it was revealed recently that Pearl would host AKA's upcoming Comedy Central Roast. Perhaps they thought it would be a throwback to when Pearl would lambaste AKA and the rapper would mock the actress's hairstyles on Twitter.

But sitting down with TshisaLIVE recently, the rapper said that it is all water under the bridge and he actually endorsed the decision to appoint Pearl.

"Pearl's daughter and my daughter are best friends. Pearl has helped me with my daughter on several occasions. Pearl is actually family."

When asked about the sudden about-turn on his attitude towards Pearl, the Supa Mega said the pair were in a "different kind of position" back then.