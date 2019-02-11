Buhle Maseko dominates the decks as DJ Boogy M

While it looks easy from the outside, Skeem Saam actor-turned-DJ Buhle Maseko says the move from one art form to the other can be hella daunting.

The actor, who became a household name after securing the role of Nimza on one of Mzansi's biggest daily soapies, said he learned how to DJ a while back but was hesitant to initially take it up as branch of his career.

"This is something I've been holding back on for a while. When the public embraces you so much for one thing, it's not always easy to introduce another aspect of yourself. But right now, I've decided to go back and show people that side of me."

His fans seemed to be excited for whatever the actor was up to and when he posted snaps of himself with a mic in his hands they assumed his next step would be music.

But Buhle made it clear to TshisaLIVE that if he's on stage it will be because of MC duties or handling the ones and twos.