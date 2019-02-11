Buhle Maseko dominates the decks as DJ Boogy M
It's not always easy to transition from one art to the other in the entertainment industry
While it looks easy from the outside, Skeem Saam actor-turned-DJ Buhle Maseko says the move from one art form to the other can be hella daunting.
The actor, who became a household name after securing the role of Nimza on one of Mzansi's biggest daily soapies, said he learned how to DJ a while back but was hesitant to initially take it up as branch of his career.
"This is something I've been holding back on for a while. When the public embraces you so much for one thing, it's not always easy to introduce another aspect of yourself. But right now, I've decided to go back and show people that side of me."
His fans seemed to be excited for whatever the actor was up to and when he posted snaps of himself with a mic in his hands they assumed his next step would be music.
But Buhle made it clear to TshisaLIVE that if he's on stage it will be because of MC duties or handling the ones and twos.
"No hey, there is no music. What is there is a radio station that I am with right now, a very popular radio station. Through that platform I am exploring the DJ side of things that I've always wanted to do. So that's where the events also come in because sometimes I MC and DJ as well. That's what I'll be doing if I am ever on stage. Definitely not as an artist as such."
Buhle said he's always loved house music and trained on how to be a DJ a while back. He didn't do it because he saw a career, it was just a skill he said he's always wanted to have.
The actor laughs when asked how he came to his "DJ" name, DJ Boogy M, He said it's a nickname that has become kind of popular so he's been using it.
Having started off at Massive Metro, he's now on a temporary contract with YFM and he's hoping that more doors will open for him.
"More than that (radio and DJing) I am still enjoying growing with Nimza's character and I have any other things that my fans can be on the lookout for, like the event that I'll be doing. It's more like a movement called Friends and Vibes, it's gonna be exciting."