Mzansi calls for K-pop group BTS to perform in SA, here’s why
They are one of the biggest music groups in the world and if there is one thing that Mzansi fans want in 2019, it is to see K-pop superstars BTS on our shores.
It is Big Concerts fault actually. They were the ones that had fans day dreaming of RM, Jin, Jungkook and the boys when they took to Twitter to ask their followers who they would like to see perform in SA this year.
If there is one thing more popular than Game of Thrones or even possibly Black Panther, it is BTS . So, it was little surprise that their names rose to the top of the list.
BTS please for the love of God. I filled your form but can we get some quality talent to South Africa. Big Concerts do the thing.— 땡! (@OurWingsARMY) February 14, 2019
Dear Big Concerts pretty please bring BTS to South Africa 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜— Chantel Esterhuizen (@ARMY_Mom__) February 14, 2019
But what's the big deal with a band who use the same acronym as "Behind The Scenes" or "Ballin' through Soweto"?
Well, the thing is, they are kind of a..
Here's just three reasons why BTS have to come to Mzansi before 2019 ends.
They have a friggin sweet name
The group's name, Bangtan Sonyeondan apparently literally translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts.
That sounds pretty bad ass.
While it's never been the BEST reason to get a band to SA, we think Big Concerts have some pretty dope marketing campaigns around near-indestructible boys with colourful fringes
Also, imagine saying "Dude, we're going to see BTS, BRB!"- Heaven,
Also, they have pretty much cracked America
Forget the folk scene in Siberia, America is traditionally the hardest market in the world to crack.
BTS have not only been there, done that, and got the magazine cover. They have maintained that.
They have presented at the Grammys, sold out stadium shows and even been on the cover of Time magazine.
Their latest film grossed R260-million in America alone.
Wherever they go there are fans screaming and crying because they are breathing the same air as them.
They are like the Backstreet Boys or Spice Girls that do the gwara gwara
Take the cult-like popularity of the Backstreet Boys or Spice Girls in their prime and add a little spice and you have BTS.
They have the voice, the looks and the dance moves.
In fact, they are already honorary members of the SA dance crew overseas because they have adopted the gwara gwara. The famous dance move was created by Mzansi's very own DJ Bongz.
So why not come on home boys...