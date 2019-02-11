Mzansi calls for K-pop group BTS to perform in SA, here’s why

They are one of the biggest music groups in the world and if there is one thing that Mzansi fans want in 2019, it is to see K-pop superstars BTS on our shores.

It is Big Concerts fault actually. They were the ones that had fans day dreaming of RM, Jin, Jungkook and the boys when they took to Twitter to ask their followers who they would like to see perform in SA this year.

If there is one thing more popular than Game of Thrones or even possibly Black Panther, it is BTS . So, it was little surprise that their names rose to the top of the list.