TshisaLIVE

Over 3 million likes & counting - Beyoncé shuts down the game with mini dress

11 February 2019 - 05:30 By Karishma Thakurdin
Beyoncé and Jay-Z pulled out the stops at the pre-Grammys lunch.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z pulled out the stops at the pre-Grammys lunch.
Image: Beyonce/YouTube

It's not surprising that when Queen Bey stepped out to the Roc Nation pre-Grammys lunch on Saturday, she shut down the entire game. 

Beyoncé rocked a super-short pastel Balmain dress paired with perspex heels and shades. 

Jay-Z looked dapper in a baby blue, double-breasted Frère suit with a white sweater. 

Other famous faces who attended the lunch included DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Usher and Kevin Hart. 

Queen Bey shared pictures on Instagram and it sent the internet into complete meltdown mode, as only B can. 

Here's why Bey topped the Twitter trends list for hours and the post got over 3 million likes and counting...

Cassper says he's 'picked on' because he's the 'nice' guy in the hip-hop game

For Cassper, the "perks of being the nice guy" include being called to order...
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Zoleka Mandela shares footage of Ma Winnie at one of her births

Zoleka Mandela knew her grandmother would be with her when she welcomed her 5th child.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Nandi Madida: We live in a world that's so money obsessed

Nandi Madida has advised aspring artists to safeguard themselves.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper stands up for his bestie Inno after tweep calls him a 'garden boy'

'Innocent is not a garden boy! He’s a landscape architect,' Cassper snapped at a tweep
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Oros Mampofu & his preggie bae show off their dance moves TshisaLIVE
  4. Babalwa Mneno was bold enough to grace Sona with a 'Bosasa bag' TshisaLIVE
  5. Zoleka Mandela shares footage of Ma Winnie at one of her births TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hoerskool Driehoek victims remembered as they are laid to rest
Prasa burning | An investigation into Cape Town's train fires
X