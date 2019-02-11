Over 3 million likes & counting - Beyoncé shuts down the game with mini dress

It's not surprising that when Queen Bey stepped out to the Roc Nation pre-Grammys lunch on Saturday, she shut down the entire game.

Beyoncé rocked a super-short pastel Balmain dress paired with perspex heels and shades.

Jay-Z looked dapper in a baby blue, double-breasted Frère suit with a white sweater.

Other famous faces who attended the lunch included DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Usher and Kevin Hart.

Queen Bey shared pictures on Instagram and it sent the internet into complete meltdown mode, as only B can.

Here's why Bey topped the Twitter trends list for hours and the post got over 3 million likes and counting...