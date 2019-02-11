Sizani bo! Kwesta's looking for his 'twin'

Have you ever had a doppelganger look so much like you, he or she is literally like a projection of how you will look as you get older? Well, Kwesta found one just like that and the man is convinced they are brothers.

The Spirit rapper's friends posted a video asking him about the man who looks so much like him, and the muso said it might be worth looking for the man who might possibly be his brother.

"That's my bro man. That's my big bro man, I need to go back home. The only thing he said wrong was that I have many. The rest may actually be true, I need to go find him. If anybody has any idea, please bring back my brother," Kwesta said jokingly.

Watch Kwesta below.