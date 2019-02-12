Watch real-life romance unfold in these local reality series
The Bachelor SA, Date My Family, The Wedding Bashers Special and more to love watching on the DStv Now app
If you’re still wondering what it feels like to have rose petals rain down on you from a helicopter above, look no further than this video for The Bachelor SA that’s launching tomorrow - yes, on Valentines Day! However, if you’d rather be a spectator in the game of love, it doesn’t get more real than these weirdly addictive reality series available to watch on the DStv Now app.
Date My Family season 6
Six seasons in and still having Twitter in stitches, Date My Family is a show that helps singles find love by sending them on a date with a prospective partner’s family.
The Wedding Bashers Specials
In episode 1, The Wedding Bashers plan a dream day to remember for couple Kelly and Damien, who have both had their fair share of loss and heartache. But first…a proposal!al!
Coupled season 1
Hosted by Terrence ʺJʺ Jenkins, Coupled is about 12 young, professional women on a quest to find one thing missing from their lives – love.
Our Perfect Wedding season 8
Each week, one engaged couple takes on their journey to the altar. They check every item on their wish list so that they can declare at the end of it that they had their perfect wedding.
Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After
Three couples from past seasons of the show Married At First Sight who are still married today, after the experiment, talk about what’s kept them together.
Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island
In another spin on the Married at First Sight series, this time around past participants get a second chance at finding their soulmate.
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 2
In this season, single mom Rachel prepares to travel to England with a baby. Grandmother Angela gets ready to meet her Nigerian prince. And, Darcey welcomes Jesse to America.
The DStv Now app is like having your DStv decoder with you, wherever you are. All you need is a DStv subscription and to register for DStv Now here »
This article was paid for by DStv Now.