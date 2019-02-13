TshisaLIVE

Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts

The actress' husband died just three years after they said 'I do'.

13 February 2019 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Tsholo Matshaba opened up about the pain of living without the man she loves.
Image: Instagram/Tsholo Matshaba

A year has passed since The Throne actress Tsholo Matshaba lost the love of her life three years into their marriage, and the actress has penned a heartfelt letter reflecting on life without her husband.

The actress described the pain she felt as one that still "cuts and burns like a hot rod."

"A year ago on this day, my life was turned upside down. Our Lord called my best friend home. My best friend, my companion, my husband. Our Father called you home. A year later, it still cuts and burns like a hot rod," Tsholo began.

Her husband, Chris Matshaba, who was a radio presenter at Motsweding FM and North West FM died after a brief hospital stay after losing his lengthy battle with cancer in February 2018.

Tsholo said sleeping alone was especially hard, and recounted how she would fall asleep on his chest.

"Never in a million years did I ever think I would be where I am, without you. Never did I think we would go through 'till death do us part' only three years into our marriage. Never did I think I'd go to sleep alone, without you. When I couldn't sleep, I'd put my head on your chest and, like that, I'd fall right back to sleep. That is love"

The actress said she was grateful for the love she's shared with Chris.

"I am grateful to have been blessed to have you and all your true love. It was always sweet to call you my angel, now it's bittersweet. I used to tell you that I'm not lucky to have you in my life. I am blessed. Still, I love you. Still, I respect you. Still, I admire you. Still, I love you. Always and forever."

