Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts

A year has passed since The Throne actress Tsholo Matshaba lost the love of her life three years into their marriage, and the actress has penned a heartfelt letter reflecting on life without her husband.

The actress described the pain she felt as one that still "cuts and burns like a hot rod."

"A year ago on this day, my life was turned upside down. Our Lord called my best friend home. My best friend, my companion, my husband. Our Father called you home. A year later, it still cuts and burns like a hot rod," Tsholo began.

Her husband, Chris Matshaba, who was a radio presenter at Motsweding FM and North West FM died after a brief hospital stay after losing his lengthy battle with cancer in February 2018.