Cassper Nyovest warns people against playing ‘God’ in peoples' lives
While everyone knows that Cassper is a religious guy, he definitely doesn't condone blasphemy on the social media streets.
Cassper slammed people, who thought it was acceptable to limit people to perceptions.
"It’s so crazy how we like to play God in peoples lives. We think we can tell people what they deserve and what they don’t deserve. How do we even think this is right?" the rapper asked.
It’s so crazy how we like to play God in peoples lives. We think we can tell people what they deserve and what they don’t deserve. How do we even think this is right?— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 12, 2019
The tweet came through right after Cassper had answered a series of tweeps telling him to please give them a "real" hip-hop album because #SweetAndShort has been getting mixed reactions.
Others don't think it's hip-hop at all, while some were convinced it's just a slice of the new age SA hip-hop.
But I have you Ayoba on #SweetAndShort. It’s not enough ? https://t.co/AMdIYbaSse— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 12, 2019
Eish... Lang confusa!!! Asjaive for now... https://t.co/AtPwKAkO86— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 12, 2019
No matter how Cassper resolves the "real hip-hop versus his kind of hip-hop" debacle, one thing is clear his music is making his dreams come true regardless.
Cassper even shared a "testimony" about being a home owner.
I wish all of us would experience the feeling of buying your dream home and living in it with your family. That’s the best thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I still can’t get over it till today. I am grateful for it every single day. God is good!!! Dreams come true!!! 🙏🏿— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 12, 2019