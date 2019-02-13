TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest warns people against playing ‘God’ in peoples' lives

13 February 2019 - 15:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest warns people against playing "God".
Cassper Nyovest warns people against playing "God".
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

While everyone knows that Cassper is a religious guy, he definitely doesn't condone blasphemy on the social media streets.

Cassper slammed people, who thought it was acceptable to limit people to perceptions.  

"It’s so crazy how we like to play God in peoples lives. We think we can tell people what they deserve and what they don’t deserve. How do we even think this is right?" the rapper asked.

The tweet came through right after Cassper had answered a series of tweeps telling him to please give them a "real" hip-hop album because #SweetAndShort has been getting mixed reactions.

Others don't think it's hip-hop at all, while some were convinced it's just a slice of the new age SA hip-hop.

No matter how Cassper resolves the "real hip-hop versus his kind of hip-hop" debacle, one thing is clear his music is making his dreams come true regardless.

Cassper even shared a "testimony" about being a home owner.

iFani throws shade at Anatii: We do not recognise his Xhosa

The star says a #MuteiFani movement has been keeping him out of the industry.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

IN MEMES | Being 'mirandized' by detective Vee is an extreme sport!

When Vee started slapping Thabiso's head, tweeps knew she meant business.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Chad da Don doing 'well' after alleged break-up from Kelly Khumalo

"Look at me! My mom gave birth to a f*cking star, how can I not be good".
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Over 3 million likes & counting - Beyoncé shuts down the game with mini dress TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA on his relationship with Pearl and people dissing Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizani bo! Kwesta's looking for his 'twin' TshisaLIVE
  5. Spare the Uno! Black Coffee's not impressed by #DateMyFamily diss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X