Chad da Don doing 'well' after alleged break-up from Kelly Khumalo

As rumours swirl around the status of his relationship with singer Kelly Khumalo, rapper Chad da Don has told fans he is in a good space at the moment.

Speculation that the pair had split first surfaced at the end of January after fans noticed that all their loved-up pictures together had been deleted from their social media accounts.

While rumours that they've split continue to do the rounds, sources told Sunday Sun that Kelly's ancestral calling could have been a reason for the parting.

Kelly's management told TshisaLIVE they could not comment on the star's private life.

While numerous attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Chad went unanswered he did reassure fans on social media that everything was fine on Tuesday.

Responding to a fan on his Instagram page, Chad said he felt blessed.

He added that he was a "f**king star" and nothing was keeping him down.

"Look at me! My mom gave birth to a f**king star, how can I not be good my G," he added.

The star blue ticked all requests from fans to confirm the rumours but wasn't shy to slam followers who tried to troll him for his looks or dateability. The rapper told one troll to "go do 100 makeovers".