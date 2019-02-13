TshisaLIVE

Fans are over #SkeemSaam 'brat' Pretty

13 February 2019 - 10:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Lerato Marabe plays the role of Pretty on Skeem Saam.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Marabe

Can someone please grab the Uno and come fetch Skeem Saam's Pretty because fans of the show are totes over her diva tendencies.

The Seakamela house has been shaking ever since Kwaito stepped in as breadwinner and put a ration on groceries.

They had a family meeting this week where Kwaito suggested that Pretty get a job to help out the family.

But sis wasn't having any of it and said she was already busy at varsity.

The collective eye rolls from fans could probably be seen from the moon.  

Soon the internet was flooded with messages from people who claimed that sis was acting like a spoilt brat.

Viewers pointed out that Kwaito was paying for her studies and she should at least take on some responsibilities.

They made their feelings known through memes and messages on Twitter.

