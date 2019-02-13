iFani throws shade at Anatii: We do not recognise his Xhosa

Just hours after making a proper return to social media, iFani has already got fans hot under the collar by dissing Anatii.

iFani has been MIA for longer than we've been having load-shedding but he surprised fans on Twitter and wasted no time in stirring the pot.

It started when iFani was asked if he had been writing for Anatii, since they had similar styles.

The muso said that Anatii was not from around his area and claimed that Anatii's Xhosa was not recognised by his people.

To add even more spice iFani seemed to congratulate Anatii on his "Grade 1 Xhosa".