IN MEMES | Being 'mirandized' by detective Vee is an extreme sport!
After witnessing the way detective Jola-Maake man handled Thabiso, Twitter suffered from memory loss
Look here, you haven't seen anger and power at play until you've seen detective Vuyiswa Jola-Maake in action when she arrests people and this time it was Thabiso's turn to feel her wrath.
The case of rape that Goodness opened against Thabiso landed on Vuyiswa's desk, but she wasn't initially keen on doing anything about it.
When Vee forgot her place at work and started talking back to Jerry, her hubby-boo didn't waste time in putting her back in line. Jerry made sure that Vee understood that at work, he's her boss and there would be no special treatment.
When Vee finally got it together and wrapped her head around the rape case she was dealing with, it made her super emo. This led to Vee manhandling Thabiso when she went to arrest him.
She went so overboard with it that Twitter even forgot how much they hated Thabiso and actually felt sorry for him. Vee was feisty and just not ready to take any nonsense.
Tweeps shared their reaction in memes.
Heh bathong Vuyiswa's attitude😩She thinks shes married to Bheki Cele neh #TheQueenMzansi Mara Y women cannot support eachoda yeh? pic.twitter.com/YpJRrJdYuz— Mathabathe Debeila (@PMDurLady) February 12, 2019
Thabiso getting mirandized by a Xhosa shawty "ewe okanye hayi " yes that's how we do it 😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VnEiTvCAlu— Ureign Sport (@BabcyEdgar) February 12, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlogonolo (@matelelela) February 12, 2019
Vee why ain't you treating this case like any other case? pic.twitter.com/xP9qwtqOC7
Vee o na le di issues #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/dLyFhv9iga— Lesego (@TSedirwa) February 12, 2019
His name changed from Thabiso to Innocent real quick 🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MoNkFiKhDy— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) February 12, 2019
Can Jerry & Sthembiso remind Jola about Zack, since she's all about "nywe nywe Thabiso doesn't look like a criminal"— Amile 🌹 (@Uplifted_one) February 12, 2019
Remind her, I wanna see something....#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gAHxXUBeAC
#TheQueenMzansi Vuyiswa is rely annoying me right now. What the Hell woman? What's wrong with you? I thought you were better than that ey. pic.twitter.com/RQW3OwX1WU— Gatsheni 🐾 (@LungileNdlovu11) February 12, 2019
Aiiiiich thatha Detective Jola #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xWtuQ0YSRu— Tumi Mohlala (@Toomilicious) February 12, 2019
The way uVuyiswa handled uThabiso 😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/39A8qvf49E— PARIAH (@Nondu_pariah) February 12, 2019