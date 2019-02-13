IN MEMES | Being 'mirandized' by detective Vee is an extreme sport!

Look here, you haven't seen anger and power at play until you've seen detective Vuyiswa Jola-Maake in action when she arrests people and this time it was Thabiso's turn to feel her wrath.

The case of rape that Goodness opened against Thabiso landed on Vuyiswa's desk, but she wasn't initially keen on doing anything about it.

When Vee forgot her place at work and started talking back to Jerry, her hubby-boo didn't waste time in putting her back in line. Jerry made sure that Vee understood that at work, he's her boss and there would be no special treatment.

When Vee finally got it together and wrapped her head around the rape case she was dealing with, it made her super emo. This led to Vee manhandling Thabiso when she went to arrest him.

She went so overboard with it that Twitter even forgot how much they hated Thabiso and actually felt sorry for him. Vee was feisty and just not ready to take any nonsense.

Tweeps shared their reaction in memes.