Kelly Khumalo: There's no one that will judge you more than a churchgoer

She said that it was worse when people who claim to be "God's favourite" but are the worst trolls on social media.

"Even the ones who are talking nonsense about others on social media and dragging other people down on social media, judging and condemning. You go to their pages and: number one their life is in shambles. Number two they are somewhere on a dusty street and doing nothing about their lives. Number three their favourite status is 'God's favourite daughter or son.'

"How are you a favourite when you are breaking down and judging others? Chief, start by addressing your own life before addressing others."

Kelly's video message came amidst fresh scrutiny over her private life.

Speculation that the pair had ended things first surfaced at the end of January after fans noticed that they deleted each other's pictures.

Sources told Sunday Sun that Kelly's ancestral calling could have been a reason for the alleged split.

Both Kelly and Chad have been mum on the reports, with Kelly's management telling TshisaLIVE they could not comment on the star's private life.

Apparently Kelly does not want to speak to the media about her relationships.