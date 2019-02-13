Ntombee: My daughter won't replace my son, but she's filled my life again
Ntombee wants to talk to women about pregnancies, miscarriages and infant death.
After the death of her infant son in 2015, presenter Ntombee Ngcobo Mzolo has taken it upon herself to use her personal story to help change women's lives in Mzansi and beyond.
Ntombee took to Instagram this week to invite women, especially expectant mothers, to come to learn a thing or two that may help them avoid tragedies related to pregnancy.
"I will impart my little knowledge and share some of my personal experiences with the hope that my gorgeous preggies will take away a thing or two from it and possibly experience a smoother, simpler, and healthier pregnancy journey."
"From my 3 pregnancies learned that you can never be too prepared for a pregnancy or a baby but it is crucial that you somehow prepare yourself as much as you can physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially and otherwise to make this miraculous journey as smooth as possible," Ntombee shared.
The presenter said that as a mother of three, she had made a decision to share her personal experiences and research throughout the month of February.
Ntombee lost her son soon after giving birth four years ago. He suffered from a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
In a post this week she opened up about the struggles she faced in the months following her son's death and said she was in a better place now.
"I made a conscious decision of not allowing the past to stand in the way of my future, and my latest experience has honestly healed my soul in a way I never imagined possible. My daughter will never take the place of son but she has definitely filled my heart and I am in a better place."
Read her first post about pre-pregnancy planning below.
Thank you my Gorgeous preggies and yummy mommies for opening up your hearts to this platform. The little we can do together can definitely make a huge difference in the next person's life. The 1st thing I would like us to discuss is 'Pre Pregnancy care and planning'. Unless you are caught off guard mama, like most of us have been at times🙈 it is very important to plan for your pregnancy at least 6 months before conceiving. Carrying a life is not pap and vleis and you need to be in your best shape physically and emotionally to ensure that you and the little miracle that will be growing in you are as healthy as you both can possibly be. We all know that we can't afford to be sick when pregnant as we are adviced that most medical treatments may cause harm to our unborn babies or even induce early labour. As much as some things can't be avoided, I think it is very important to take all the necessary precautions to avoid finding ourselves in situations that may lead to miscarriage, premature labour, giving birth to a still born or having to deal with an infant death. After all, it is better to be safe than sorry. It's unfortunate that there was nothing I could have done differently to change the situation that led to my son's death but you could be in a better position... There's nothing more fulfilling than knowing that you did everything in your power to make the situation better and get the best results. With that said, the 1st thing you'll need to do is to see your Doctor for a full medical check up to ensure that you don't have any underlying medical conditions that could cause complications during pregnancy. The advantage of doing this is that you can take all the necessarily treatments and corrective measures to make sure that by the time that miraculous seed is planted in you, you have eliminated any possible problem and have laid the best foundation for a safe and healthy pregnancy. It's Mommy Time Monday, so let's converse and build one another and please feel free to share your experiences and add anything that you feel I may have left out.❤️ Enjoy the process of trying to get pregnant😜 Goodluck and God bless you.