WATCH | Thando Thabethe glows like a woman in love in this new movie trailer

13 February 2019 - 15:16 By Chrizelda Kekana

The official trailer for the much anticipated local rom-com Love Live Here is finally out and TshisaLIVE was the first to get their hands on it. 

The film sees Thando Thabethe, who plays the role of Zinhle Malinga, in an unlikely love rollercoaster.

The cast also includes Lungile Radu, Motlatsi Mafatshe‚ Zola Nombona‚ Nomalanga Shozi and Kenyan actress Nyokabi Gethaiga. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE when the news of the film was first released in 2017, Thando shared how fave thing about playing one of the leading ladies in the romantic comedy.

"What excited me about the film is the fact that it's a true reflection of the struggles women in South Africa face‚ a complex between what their heart wants and what society or tradition think is right. It is all about that conflict between what people say and what they want for themselves‚" she said.

The movie will be available in Mzansi on April 5 2019.

