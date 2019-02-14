IN MEMES | Ufelani fans left in their feels at Flabba tribute

Viewers of Ufelani tuned in their numbers this week in an attempt to finally truly understand the events that led to the untimely death of the late rapper Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi.

Flabba died in 2015 after being stabbed by his girlfriend and now convicted murder, Sindisiwe Manqele. After a long trial, Sindi was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Ufelani, a show that allows victims of abuse or their surviving family members to come share the story behind the story, dedicated Wednesday's night episode to the former Skwatta Kamp member.

Fans got to see a re-enactment of the events that lead to Flabba's death, accompanied by the commentary from his family. Needless to say it left many in their feels.