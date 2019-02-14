TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Ufelani fans left in their feels at Flabba tribute

14 February 2019 - 10:29 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi died after being stabbed by his girlfriend in 2015.
Image: Supplied

Viewers of Ufelani tuned in their numbers this week in an attempt to finally truly understand the events that led to the untimely death of the late rapper Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi.

Flabba died in 2015 after being stabbed by his girlfriend and now convicted murder, Sindisiwe Manqele. After a long trial, Sindi was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Ufelani, a show that allows victims of abuse or their surviving family members to come share the story behind the story, dedicated Wednesday's night episode to the former Skwatta Kamp member.

Fans got to see a re-enactment of the events that lead to Flabba's death, accompanied by the commentary from his family. Needless to say it left many in their feels.

Tweeps were heartbroken at the way things unfolded and many were hurt all over again by the rapper's untimely death. Some were even more hurt by the update that Flabba's killer was flourishing and had graduated in her studies while in jail.

From where they were seated, her life went on but Flabba's family lost their breadwinner and beloved child. They had the memes.

