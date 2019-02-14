IN MEMES | Ufelani fans left in their feels at Flabba tribute
Viewers of Ufelani tuned in their numbers this week in an attempt to finally truly understand the events that led to the untimely death of the late rapper Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi.
Flabba died in 2015 after being stabbed by his girlfriend and now convicted murder, Sindisiwe Manqele. After a long trial, Sindi was sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Ufelani, a show that allows victims of abuse or their surviving family members to come share the story behind the story, dedicated Wednesday's night episode to the former Skwatta Kamp member.
Fans got to see a re-enactment of the events that lead to Flabba's death, accompanied by the commentary from his family. Needless to say it left many in their feels.
Tweeps were heartbroken at the way things unfolded and many were hurt all over again by the rapper's untimely death. Some were even more hurt by the update that Flabba's killer was flourishing and had graduated in her studies while in jail.
From where they were seated, her life went on but Flabba's family lost their breadwinner and beloved child. They had the memes.
Im intrigued to find out the actual details of how it all went down.— Enricoh Alfonzo🐺~ 3D (@Alfonzowords) February 13, 2019
#Ufelani pic.twitter.com/5udiwoDoHc
#Ufelani just like that!!! pic.twitter.com/GRo0ryHTWf— Gentle Giant (@Boikanyo_Sere) February 13, 2019
Thank God I'm single there are psychos out there just like Flabba's gf #Ufelani & Zitha #GenerationsTheLegacy 😪 pic.twitter.com/a5JilsAAIc— Crying_Weezy (@Bhut_Zano) February 13, 2019
#Ufelani old wounds opened😢 pic.twitter.com/V3SYhutmSj— Endymion (Ἐνδυμίων) (@Maano_J) February 13, 2019
So Flabba prophesied his own death on Flabba - Hope Y'all Ready "I'll probably get hated after this album, mangi bona ucheri une mabele amahle I'll probably grab them. But that's where it end I got a wife and kids and mosadi haka mbaqa she'll get a knife and kill" 😱😳#Ufelani pic.twitter.com/125LggRCWB— Promise Ntate-Twinny Maragane 💪💯 (@Cherrydeclown) February 13, 2019
Can we get the senzo meyiwa re-enactment i wanna see something #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/gtRcwuRPrl— guru of greatness (@unclebig_shaq) February 13, 2019
When you stab someone with a knife bewuthi kuzokwenzakalani ? Flabba's life was taken by someone Flabba stooped low to accept in his life 💔💔💔 #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/aDNS54Udvl— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 13, 2019
Ok lets remember this— Issa Queen 👑 Mak_G (@Da_MaK_G) February 13, 2019
1 sindi's claim of a stuggle and Fight that lead her to kill flabba was proven false as her wounds were self infiltrated
2 she admitted to intentionally stabbing flabba
3 her self defence story was inconsistent hence the Guilty verdict #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/BxcHGwrxfU
Every other week we hear the victims family side...we never ask for the other side...this week we want the other side .... yah neh #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/7Pn6G8HgoS— Issa Queen 👑 Mak_G (@Da_MaK_G) February 13, 2019
#Ufelani streaming this on my phone at the #MensConference .. RIP #Flabba pic.twitter.com/8pfPI42SSJ— Puse Mohlala (@MohlalaPuse) February 13, 2019