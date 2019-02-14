It was painful to see what he was reduced to: Heartbreak over comedian Ankel's death

Those close to Durban-based comedian Sibusiso "Ankel" Shangase have been left devastated by his death on Wednesday due to a longterm illness.

At just 30-years-old Ankel was known for his comedy, Mcing, for cameos on Uzalo and for his larger than life personality.

Close friend Vivian Wasserfall confirmed Ankel's death to TshisaLIVE but said that his family have decided to keep details of his illness private. After being in and out of hospital, the star was admitted into a care facility in November last year.

"I visited him and it was very painful to see someone like Ankel reduced to what he was in the end. I am just grateful that he found peace and that he was able to say goodbye to the people that loved him. I am grateful that he died a painless death in the end," an emotional Vivian said.

Vivian said that in the days that led up to his death, Ankel called out for his sister.

"She made all the effort she could to be there and he was so happy when she was able to be there. He was looked after by so many people, so he certainly didn't die without knowing he was loved."

Stars including Danger, Zakwe and Lvovo have all paid tribute to Ankel on social media in the hours following his death.