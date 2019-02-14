Love is in the air for Buhle Maseko and he's not afraid to show it!

"To share or not to share?" That is one of the most important questions celebrities have to consider when they realise they've fallen in love, and when Buhle Maseko decided he would share, he told TshisaLIVE he had a plan in mind.

The Skeem Saam actor, who recently turned 27, said he's been in a relationship with an "amazing" woman. He said he made the decision to share a portion of his love life with fans because he didn't want to keep any secrets.

The love of his life, Tsholo Lolwane, is a data and social media analyst.

"For me, it's no secret that I am in a relationship and it's been a while now. It is no secret. People that follow me know that I am not afraid of sharing that fact, but I also try not to bombard people with details of every aspect of my relationship. Here's the thing, if you are going to be all up in people's faces telling them how in love you are, then you can't turn around later when or if things go bad and say I want my privacy. So, I post her and she does the same but we are only giving a certain amount of it because we are constantly growing as well."