Stogie T hits back at 'Boity is better than you' criticism

It looks like some people on Twitter can't seem to grasp the concept of celebrating one person without sh*tting on the other, but Stogie T won't let their "pettiness" rub off on him.

The OG rapper had to put one tweep in place on Thursday night after the person threw shade at his career by praising Boity's second single.

"Boity dropped only 2 tracks then boom! Her career is bigger than Stogie T's career," the person tweeted.

Look, Stogie wasn't about to be disrespected on these streets and he even put in a word in there for Boity's sake.

"If you want to be taken seriously you must stop tryna pit people against each other. I can tell from your tweet you don't give a flying fuck about Boity's wellbeing or her career."