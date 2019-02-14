TshisaLIVE

Stogie T hits back at 'Boity is better than you' criticism

14 February 2019 - 14:15 By Chrizelda Kekana
Stogie wasn't impressed by a tweep's comparison of Boity and him.
Image: Instagram/Stogie T

It looks like some people on Twitter can't seem to grasp the concept of celebrating one person without sh*tting on the other, but Stogie T won't let their "pettiness" rub off on him.

The OG rapper had to put one tweep in place on Thursday night after the person threw shade at his career by praising Boity's second single.

"Boity dropped only 2 tracks then boom! Her career is bigger than Stogie T's career," the person tweeted.

Look, Stogie wasn't about to be disrespected on these streets and he even put in a word in there for Boity's sake.

"If you want to be taken seriously you must stop tryna pit people against each other. I can tell from your tweet you don't give a flying fuck about Boity's wellbeing or her career."

The nerve to compare a hip-hop G.O.A.T to a newbie is what upset most tweeps.

This is the guy whose lyrical prowess remains unmatched in Mzansi and however underrated he may be in Mzansi, people all over the world know how good Stogie is at what he does.

Plus, if he was that kind of guy, he'd kill rappers with one line. Watch the video below in case you need a reminder of just how dope Stogie T is!

